Talkboy's 'Stupid Luck' Is A Woozy Guitar Pop Ear-Worm

Rising indie sextet Talkboy have shared their new single 'Stupid Luck'.

The band have been busy during 2020, using lockdown to piece together the charity EP 'Empty Days Club'.

Sharing fresh material alongside close pals Marsicans, The Golden Age Of TV, and more, it was a worthwhile break from lockdown ennui.

Continuing to focus on new ideas, Talkboy are planning a new EP in the opening weeks of 2021, and they're ready to kick off a fresh chapter.

New single 'Stupid Luck' matches hazy ear-worm melodies to some delicious guitar lines, a kind of woozy mixture that fuses shoegaze elements with surging indie rock.

Say Talkboy...

"As a group of people we love to push the blame around and look for excuses - trying to find little life get - out clauses that justify our existence as big kids. Birthdays are beginning to become things that are scary events where you realise maybe stuff hasn’t turned out quite how you planned."

"That being said, I think it’s good to remember although that may be the case and that being driven is important for sure, being able to realise how lucky you are too..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Crowston

