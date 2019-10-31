Talkboy's Crisp Songwriting Makes 'Hollow Spheres' The Perfect Autumn Soundtrack

Leeds group Talkboy arrive with remarkable creative assurance.

Confident in their own abilities, their powerful, surging songwriting moves through different layers, different moods.

Debut EP 'Over & Under' drops in a matter of hours, with the band set to support Honeyblood on tour next month.

There's a length Spring 2020 tour on the books as well, but first we're able to share brand new song 'Hollow Spheres'.

It's a song with a deeply personal meaning to the band, and the crisp production allows their storming performance to rise to a higher level.

Indeed, the crisp musicality makes for a wonderfully Autumnal experience, as Talkboy point out...

"'Hollow Spheres' means an awful lot to us. Basically, it’s the idea that, although it really does feel very bad now, you have to try to understand it won’t be like this forever. It’s inevitable that something will change and one day you will feel something different."

"Admittedly, it is way easier said than done. Just as a little footnote, if you’re struggling to picture a Hollow Sphere though, imagine a Kinder Surprise without the surprise and I think you’re on the right track..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Portia Hunt

