Talk Show's 'Banshee' Refuses To Resolve Itself

London post-punk risers Talk Show have shared their new single 'Banshee'.

The band caused a stir with their opening flurry of releases, staunchly creative guitar-led barbs of post-punk energy.

Signing to Council Records, new EP 'These People' is incoming, and it arrives on March 27th.

New single 'Banshee' leads the way, matching swathes of leering guitar - it recalls Bauhaus at times - with that caustic, half-spoken vocal.

Harrison Swann takes lead vocal, and it's a "frustrated lovelorn tale", according to the singer.

"We didn’t want Banshee to feel depressing or hopeless, more heartfelt and ardent. I wanted the lyrics and song to progress through a relationship which brings no resolution, nor closure for the protagonist. Focused on melodic guitar lines and the rhythm section supporting the lead vocal, it helped us to create an uplifting track with a melancholic undertone."

Tune in now.

Catch Talk Show at the following shows:

April

17 Glasgow Nice 'N' Sleazy

18 Manchester YES

20 Nottingham Bodega Social Club

22 Bristol The Crofters Rights

23 London Lafayette

24 Brighton The Green Door Store

