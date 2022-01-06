Talk Show Return With Potent New Single 'Cold House'

Talk Show return with biting new single 'Cold House'.

Out now, the single represents a sharp pivot from the band, and it leads into their forthcoming EP 'Touch The Ground'.

Released on September 23rd, the EP was co-produced by Joe Goddard and Al Doyle of Hot Chip, and sessions utilised their Hackney suited.

New single 'Cold House' is a neat about-turn, with Talk Show aiming to channel the potency of early 00s New York indie.

Expect shards of The Walkmen's evergreen anthem 'The Rat' in their new opus, perfectly blending light and shade.

Frontman Harrison Swann says...

“I wanted to write something big but less dark and focussed on those Noughties bands coming out of New York. They were absolutely having it. Honestly I can’t wait to play to play this to a crowd...”

Tune in now.

- - -