Taliwhoah's 'Love Cycle' Is An Ode To Late Night R&B

Taliwhoah knows exactly what she's doing.

Driven by instinct, the R&B newcomer operates with complete certainty, forever looking forward to the next challenge.

New single 'Love Cycle' is a case in point. Following EP ‘New Wave Order Vol. 1’ and 2018 hit single ‘Soul Food’, it's a deft about-turn, finding renewed subtlety in her songwriting.

It's still steeped in that twilight R&B sound, but Taliwhoah turns the volume down a tad, seeking out renewed ambience, more pared down shades and hues.

An ode to late night R&B, 'Love Cycle' has a slight nod to early Sade, but the intermingling electronics have a real futurist streak.

Tune in now.

