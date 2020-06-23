T Truman Shares Breezy Solo Single 'Holiday'

T Truman has shared his new solo single 'Holiday'.

The musician is a touring member of The Vaccines, but he's going it alone on this new project.

Matching louche 70s soft rock to his own inimitable brand of indie, it's a bit like Fleetwood Mac downing pints at the Old Blue Last.

New single 'Holiday' flirts with the insouciance of nihilism, while also staying clear of its darker excesses.

Flirting with opaque retro-pop while letting his indie roots show through, it's a neat offering, with a sly sense of seduction.

T Truman self-directed the clip from his home in Australia - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Dane Falkstrom

