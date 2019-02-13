Tōth Shares Breezy New Track 'Song To Make You Fall In Love With Me'

Brooklyn's Tōth has shared his breezy new song 'Song To Make You Fall In Love With Me'.

New album 'Practice Magic And Seek Professional Help When Necessary' lands on May 10th, born from the songwriter's separation from his Rubblebucket cofounder and love of more than eleven years.

Drifting, dreamy songwriting, new single 'Song To Make You Fall In Love With Me' is a beautiful, sighing return, reminiscent of Cocteau Twins or C Duncan's debut.

Tōth says of the single:

"I’m really into self-psychoanalysis and psychology in general. It’s a huge part of the mining process for my songwriting. And this process got way deeper when I started meditating and going on silent retreats about four years ago."

"Because I could see MUCH more detail and catch way more of what was going on with the feelings inside. Increasingly I found (and find) certain tendencies of being a human absurd, hilarious and psychedelic. We’re so silly. Such as catching myself writing a short text message song to someone i had a crush on and being like 'dude WTF are you doing?' realising it was basically wanting to write a song to make someone—a specific someone— fall in love with me."

"All coming from that deeply melancholic post break-up space - the space where it feels like you need love or you’ll just fall right apart."

The video was made by a ballerina photographer and features two Juilliard dancers, and references the mime artistry of early cinema - think Charlie Chaplin and you'd be close.

Photo Credit: Michael Leviton

