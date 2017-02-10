TĀLĀ + Beth Rowley For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios

TĀLĀ and Beth Rowley are set to play this month's Clash Live showcase at Metropolis studios.

For the last 16 months, Clash and Metropolis Studios have been teaming up to explore new music, exposing some fresh talent in the process.

Last time round Emanative and Louis VI starred in front of a packed house, assembling in the historic Metropolis Studios complex to take the roof off Studio A.

This month's session sees the return of Next Wave alumni TĀLĀ to Clash. A South West London musician, whose childhood soundtrack of Timbaland, Prince, and UKG - plus a sprinkling of pop and Iranian music from her parents - formed the basis for the melting pot sound she’s created as producer and vocalist.

She'll be joined by BRIT Award nominee Beth Rowley, whose gospel infused rhythm and blues musicality earned her a spot in the Jools Holland R&B band. Beth will be lighting up the stage with an intimate performance for Clash Live.

As ever entry is free. Sign up HERE .

Austrian microphone manufacturer LEWITT supply high-quality recording and performance microphones for the Clash Live @ Metropolis series. All tracks recorded at the shows utilise LEWITT equipment which are in turn mixed by Metropolis Studios for everybodies listening pleasure. Also shout out the good folks at Turbosound, Midas Consoles, LabGruppen and all the Metropolis Studios crew who put heart and soul into hosting the best monthly recorded live session in town!

