SZA Says Leaked Album 'Comethru' Is "Random Scratches"

SZA has addressed a leak of older material online earlier in the week.

A few days ago an album titled 'Comethru' appeared on streaming services, credited to Sister Solana.

The nine track record featured verses from King Kenny - presumably Kendrick Lamar - and quickly ruffled feathers online.

In a new Instagram story SZA has confirmed the material does indeed belong to her, but it was leaked illegally.

Actually recorded back in 2015, she calls the pieces "random scratches" before confirming: "Def not new new! But... creative? And scary?"

SZA ends by insisting: "I SWEAR the new one is coming!"

'Comethru' is set to be pulled from streaming services shortly.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.