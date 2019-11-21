SZA Promises "Music Dump" Of Unreleased Songs

It could be a charity-focussed release...
SZA has promised fans a "music dump" of unreleased material.

The songwriter's sole studio album 'CTRL' turns three this year, with SZA having gained a bulging hard drive in unreleased ideas.

Deciding to use lockdown wisely, the American artist aims to gather the best unreleased tracks in her possession, and release them.

Promising a "music dump" on social media, the release could have a charitable side to it.

Opening the project out to fans, she sought their advance, without advising on a timescale.

Here's how it went down:

