SZA Promises "Music Dump" Of Unreleased Songs

SZA has promised fans a "music dump" of unreleased material.

The songwriter's sole studio album 'CTRL' turns three this year, with SZA having gained a bulging hard drive in unreleased ideas.

Deciding to use lockdown wisely, the American artist aims to gather the best unreleased tracks in her possession, and release them.

Promising a "music dump" on social media, the release could have a charitable side to it.

Opening the project out to fans, she sought their advance, without advising on a timescale.

Here's how it went down:

So like a music dump .. similar to a photo dump but not an album .. this concept make sense to anyone? Has anyone ever done it ? Asking for me — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Def tryna sell it for charity .. too many ppl hurting to make a dollar rn https://t.co/YcU7yXGr09 — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Oooooouuuuuuuuu it’s like even the shit that leaked ain’t the throw aways that’s the throw aways leftovers so I might as well https://t.co/m2c9mUofvq — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

A MIXTAPE!! .. doesn’t that have beats from like other artists songs on it tho? Like member when mixtapes were unofficial remixes .. 40 of em ? lmao https://t.co/lD3l94aY9t — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.