SZA Drops Three New Songs

One includes a neat Elliott Smith sample...
Robin Murray
News
23 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 23 · 08 · 2021
0

SZA has shared three new songs online.

The R&B aesthete placed three unreleased tracks on SoundCloud over the weekend, using an anonymous account.

Tweeting the link to fans, SZA describes the move merely as "dumping random thoughts..."

As ever, though, the material is exceptional; there's even a sample of Elliott Smith's 'Angeles' in here, with SZA sounding like an angel on top.

Much more than mere demos, the material retains a raw feeling, one that offers insight into its maker.

Check 'em out below.

SZA
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next