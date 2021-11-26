Syra Shares Stunning Debut EP 'Pill'

Parisian vocalist Syra has shared her debut EP 'Pill' in full.

The wide-ranging six track project touches on some of her key influences - lush neo-soul, for example, or future-facing R&B - while introducing new elements in the process.

Gorgeous songwriting, 'Pill' is illuminated with her painterly touch, alongside key features from the likes of UK rapper BackRoad Gee.

Monomite and Loubenski assist on production, while 'Pill' is augmented by a stunning video for 'Believe' shot and edited by Enzo Premier.

“I want these songs to feel like a pill,” writes Syra. “You close your eyes and go somewhere magical for three minutes.”

“I like to switch it up, always,” she adds. “I guess it’s easier for people to relate to your music when you show your weaknesses. I deliberately write my music loosely so that anyone can tap into the emotion.”

Tune in now.

