Sylvan Esso To Host Instagram Live Event With Clash

Grammy nominated duo Sylvan Esso will host a special Insta Live event tonight (April 24th).

The pair have released two stunning albums - 2014’s self-titled debut and 2017’s 'What Now' - marking themselves out as precociously talented alt-pop auteurs.

A few hours ago the duo surprised fans, sharing their 16 track concert album 'WITH' in full.

It's a bold return, one that encapsulates their live prowess, while offering something new for these lockdown times.

Out now, 'WITH' is complimented by a beautifully shot short film, documenting the Sylvan Esso live experience.

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn will join Clash for a special Q&A - with fan interaction - before showcasing the film on our Instagram page.

It all takes place at 7pm - be there!

Get involved at the Clash Instagram page.

