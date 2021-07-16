Syd's 'Fast Car' Is An Expression Of Queer Joy

Soulful polymath Syd returns with new jammer 'Fast Car'.

The American aesthete leans on her 80s influences, channelling her inner Prince on this lustful new bop.

It's an expression of queer joy, a statement of positive affirmation from an artist who has always sought to be true to herself.

Out now, 'Fast Car' hinges on the interlocking synth stabs and sighing vocals, a superb contrast of light and shade.

Lyrically, Syd is speaking to her community: “I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls. I want them to see themselves in this and in me.”

Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein take charge of the visuals, which follows two young lovers in the desert.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: SWURVE

