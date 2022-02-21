Sydney's Johnny Hunter Channel Melodrama With 'Endless Days'

Sydney outfit Johnny Hunter return with new indie blaster 'Endless Days'.

The band's direct potency reaches new heights on the single, which carries flecks of early 80s grandeur.

We're hearing the wide open spaces of Big Country, aspects of Bowie's melodrama, and even elements of The Smiths' kitchen sink narratives.

'Endless Days' is about learning to shun negativity, and instead focussing on the riotous possibilities of youth - while it still lasts, of course.

Johnny Hunter label it: "An ode to the happiness one can experience in the naivety of youth. Blissfully unaware of turmoils, a lifetime was lived within a second, Romance was born, friendships eternal and days were endless."

The Australian group add: "The lyrics were inspired by my move back to Sydney and written in the back of Xander's family Volvo on our way to a gig we were playing to about 10 people. Taking influence from Bowie’s 'Scary Monsters' album and nods to The Smiths' album 'The Queen Is Dead'."



