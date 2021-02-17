Sydney Sprague's 'quitter' Is A Cathartic Tale Of "Decision Paralysis"

Sydney Sprague is an over-sharer.

As a songwriter, she's ruthlessly honest, someone who puts her feelings down in their entirety on record.

Somehow, it all hangs together. Sydney can punch through to the other side, reaching fans in the process.

New album 'maybeÂ iÂ will see you at the end of the world' is out on February 26th, a bold, intense document of her alt-pop vision.

With time fast approaching, Sydney Sprague is ready to share new single 'quitter' and its incredible video.

A cathartic tale of "decision paralysis" the single details her thought processes before a break up, and it explores her identity, freedom, and when it's time to say 'no'.

We're able to share the video, which translates her potent alt-pop into a visual counterpart. Sydney Sprague tells Clash...

My art director Michael Carter and his partner Dick Dorado(RhodesCreative LLC.) originally came up with the idea for the video when they found a company in Phoenix that rents out dunk tanks for super cheap. From there, the concept was built around the bold red and white carnival aesthetic but in a dark, surreal setting.

It kind of builds on the self-sabotage vibe we created in the â€˜objectpermanenceâ€™ video, where all of these strange/bad things are happening to me, but Iâ€™m doing it all to myself. It really ties in with the mood and the meaning of the song. â€˜quitterâ€™ is about decision paralysis, and second guessing my choice to leave an unhappy relationship once I finally made it.

Dick Doradoâ€™s girlfriend, Sarah Peterson, ended up being an eerily good body-double for me, and also an amazing sport for the shots when Iâ€™m drowning myself in the apple bucket.

We shot the video in one day in a giant empty warehouse (thanks to Mike Levine), which is how we got the background to look so dark and mysterious. Itâ€™s also a reflection of all the dark space happening in the album and single art. Itâ€™s been really important to me that all the visuals for the album reference the songs themselves and tell a story, so thereâ€™s been a lot of easter eggs throughout the release. Itâ€™s really cathartic to see these pieces of my life represented this way.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Michael Carter

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â