Sydney Risers The Lazy Eyes Share 'Cheesy Love Song'

Australian psych-pop teens The Lazy Eyes have shared their new single 'Cheesy Love Song'.

The Sydney group formed when they were just 15 years old, scarcely old enough to blag their way into venues.

Garnering a close-knit underground following, their loose-limbed live shows allow each song to pirouette out towards the horizon.

New single 'Cheesy Love Song' somehow brings all those ideas together, placing them in one gently melodic document.

Out now, it's the point where this all gets real, where The Lazy Eyes are forced to live up to that initial hype.

Thankfully it's a pristine psych-addled slice of guitar pop, complete with undulating piano chords and some gorgeous, watery effects on the guitar.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.