Sydney Rap Force Phi11a Spars With Trippie Redd On 'Witness'

Australia's emerging rap force Phi11a has shared his new single 'Witness'.

The track follows a storming 2019, one that saw the Sydney rapper emerge as one of Australia's most talked about artists.

2020 finds the rapper promising to go global, courtesy of a co-sign from Trippie Redd.

The American artist features on new single 'Witness', a club bumper with a raw energy all of its own.

It's all a long way away from the initial demo, recorded in the barest of DIY circumstances by Phi11a.

He explains: “It’s crazy. When I originally started working on this song, I thought of either Trippie or Young Thug for the feature (if there’d be one). So even from the start I feel like the song had his energy in it.”

Remarkably, it all came together on this murky lo-fi rap cuts. “He understood the spookiness and gloom within the song, but also its explosive potential. His verse is crazy. It’s straight from the playbook of my favourite Trippie era.”

Tune in now.

