Syd Returns With New Solo Cut 'Missing Out'

The Internet founder Syd returns to solo duties on excellent new track 'Missing Out'.

The American artist's exceptional 'Fin' full length underlined her immense creativity, something she expanded on with 2017 EP 'Always Never Home'.

New song 'Missing Out' finds Syd grappling with solo commitments once more, and it's a fluid, soulful return.

As ever with her work, there's an incredible sense of imagination, a feeling that she is questioning every aspect of the landscape she is operating in.

Could more be about to come? Fingers crossed.

Listen to 'Missing Out' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â