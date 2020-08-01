syd B's 'RITF' Is A Moment Of Reflection

syd B returns with new single 'RITF'.

The song title stands for Run In The Family, and it's a moment of pure, bracing honesty from the artist.

Beautifully accomplished, it speaks of escaping trauma and locating self-growth, a moment of reflection from syd B.

Her vocal sits front and centre, this alluring but fragile point of gravity for the arrangement, which swirls around her.

"This one was really hard to write," she says. "Coming into adulthood can be a rocky transition. I think being raised as an only child forced me to see family relationships in a more complex way, because I never really had another little person to talk about shit to."

"But there comes a time when you and your parents start to see eye-to-eye as adults, and the parent-child roles become a bit blurred. You start to see them as whole instead of as superheroes. You start to realize how similar, yet different you are from them, which scared me. Family is everything to me. You learn so much, if not everything, from them. It’s something concrete that never goes away, but it can also be the main source for trauma."

The video picks up on this retrospective feel, with the home video style shoot conjuring feels of wistful, poignant nostalgia.

Tune in now.

