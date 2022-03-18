Syd Announces New Album 'Broken Hearts Club'

Syd will release new album 'Broken Hearts Club' on April 8th.

The alt-R&B auteur has been releasing a string of singles, with the likes of 'Fast Car' and 'Missing Out' ushering in a fresh era.

Her album 'Broken Hearts Club' follows, and the title should be taken literally, with Syd exploring the end of a relationship.

She says: "The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart. It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences."

"It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You're really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It's super vulnerable, sentimental, and it's soft. There's touching moments and a couple of dark moments."

Out on April 8th, it features guests such as Troy Taylor and G Koop on production, as well as Kehlani and Smino.

New song 'Could You Break A Heart' is online now, boasting a smooth-as-hell guest spot from Lucky Daye.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

CYBAH ft. Lucky Daye

Tie The Knot

Fast Car

Right Track ft. Smino

Sweet Control

No Way

Getting Late

Out Loud ft. Kehlani

Heartfelt Freestyle

BMHWDY

Goodbye My Love

Missing Out

- - -