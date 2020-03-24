SXSW Could Face Class Action Lawsuit From Ticket Holders

Austin, Texas new music showcase SXSW could face a class action lawsuit over ticket refunds.

The mammoth festival was scheduled to run across March 12th - 20th, before the spread of COVID-19 dashed those plans.

The City of Austin placed an order prohibiting mass gatherings, leaving SXSW with no option but to cancel.

Now Pitchfork claims that SXSW has been served with a class action lawsuit on behalf of ticket buyers, how were not offered refunds after the cancellation.

Seemingly served on April 24th by plaintiffs Maria Bromley and Kleber Pauta, it charges the festival with SXSW has been served with a class action lawsuit on behalf of ticket buyers who were not offered refunds after the Austin, Texas festival was canceled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The suit claims that SXSW's action render their terms and conditions “an unenforceable, illusory, unilateral option contract that allows SXSW to sell credentials, cancel the festival for any or no reason whatsoever, and retain all customer payments while leaving plaintiffs and the class without a remedy.” It further labels their refund and revocation policy “unlawful, unconscionable and unenforceable.”

Following the cancellation SXSW announced that instead of refunds, ticket holders for the 2020 event would gain free registration for the 2021, 2022, or 2023 editions of the festival, and a 50 percent discount for an additional year.

SXSW have yet to comment on the reports.

