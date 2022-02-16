SwN Links With Dappy On New Burner 'Fame'

SwN is a pivotal figure in UK music.

As a producer and collaborator he's worked with some vital names, striking up partnerships with Unknown T, Loski, and Krept & Konan, amongst others.

But he's eager for more. Stepping out to the front, new single 'Fame' encapsulates this North West London figure's untapped ambitions.

With momentum building behind him, he's tapped up Dappy for this new burner, allowing R&B and pop elements to interweave around those snappy UK rap sounds.

Lyrically, it's about the struggles of the "come up", and the hard graft that goes on - sometimes for years - before an artist breaks through.

Tune in now.

