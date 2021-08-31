Swindle Links With Knucks, Ghetts, Akala, And Kojey Radical On 'BLOW YA TRUMPET'

Swindle returns with all-star burner 'BLOW YA TRUMPET'.

The producer is one of British music's most talented figures, someone who can move between grime and jazz without missing a beat.

Incoming album 'The New World' is out on October 29th, with Swindle bringing the heat on his new single.

Out now, 'BLOW YA TRUMPET' raises the roof, with Swindle packing in some of his most muscular, up-front production to date.

Alongside this, he gathers a full force all-star line up of MCs, including bars from Knucks, Ghetts, Akala, and Kojey Radical.

Swindle comments...

If 'Darkest Hour' was about finding your power through your community, 'Blow Ya Trumpet' is what happens when we fully utilise that power… Given the mood in June last year it was so important to me to have Akala come to these sessions, and getting him on a track with Ghetts, Knucks, and Kojey was like a dream.

Kojey Radical adds: "To be on the same song as legends is always an exciting and humbling experience. No one pays attention to detail like Swindle. Blow your Trumpet speaks for itself. The new world is coming and once it’s here there is definitely no more normal."

Tune in now.

