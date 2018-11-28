Swindle Launches New Album 'No More Normal'

Swindle is set to release new album 'No More Normal' on January 25th.

The respected producer absorbs everything from grime to jazz into his unique sound, and Swindle is set to expand still further on his incoming album.

Out on January 25th through Brownswood, 'No More Normal' follows a string of single releases, and it features a plethora of guests.

Swindle comments: “It’s a class photo of 2018. I need everyone in this picture.”

New track 'What We Do' is online now, and it features grime legends P Money and D Double E spraying over Swindle's fantastic production.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://swindleuk.bandcamp.com/album/no-more-normal" href="http://swindleuk.bandcamp.com/album/no-more-normal">No More Normal by Swindle</a>

For tickets to the latest Swindle shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.