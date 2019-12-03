Swimming Tapes Share New Video For 'Pyrenees'

Down in a quiet corner of East London, round the corner from a sedate pub in Haggerston, that's where you'll find Swimming Tapes.

The band have been working on new material for the past six months, with their debut album 'Morningside' set to land on May 24th.

New song 'Pyrenees' is online now, a blissful piece of sighing jangle pop that comes with a killer chorus: “In the end you’ll keep me up all night alone...”

The full video is online now, with pictures of a space shuttle launch interwoven around their crisp guitars.

Tune in now.

Catch Swimming Tapes at the following shows:

April

2 Guildford Boileroom

3 Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

5 Dublin Whelan’s

6 Liverpool Sound

7 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

10 London Oslo

11 Brighton Prince Albert

12 Southampton Heartbreakers

13 Leicester The Cookie

May

4 Leeds Live At Leeds

5 Newcastle Hit The North

