Swim Deep Tap Into Rave Ennui With 'To Feel Good'

Birmingham group Swim Deep have signalled their return with new single 'To Feel Good'.

The band's terrific second album 'Mothers' landed in 2015, and was followed by some wonderful live shows.

Heading back into the studio last year, the Midlands group kept fans in the loop through social media, as they slowly pieced together their third LP.

New material is on the way, spearheaded by Swim Deep's emotional new single 'To Feel Good'.

Twisting the rave classic into a slow-burning choral arrangement, the lyrics tackle the methods we construct to get through life.

Turning Rozalla's bombastic dance-pop anthem into something more introspective, it's a gorgeous if downbeat return, and completely affecting for that.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ash Kingston

