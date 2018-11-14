Swervedriver Share New Song 'Drone Lover'

Swervedriver have shared powerful new song 'Drone Lover' - tune now.

Re-united and re-energised, noise rock pioneers Swervedriver are set to release new album 'Future Ruins' in the New Year.

Out on January 25th via Rock Action, the record is trailed by caustic, distorted new cut 'Drone Lover'.

A statement about the de-personalised nature of sound in the 21st century, it's also a barbed, torn piece of sound in its own right.

Further sign that Swervedriver aren't attempting to re-gild old glories, 'Drone Lover' underlines that the group want to build something new, and do so in emphatic style.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Swervedriver shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.