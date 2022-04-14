sweeep's Dark-Ambient Hymn 'blood runs cold' Has A Haunting Feel

Swedish born producer sweeep has shared her haunting new track 'blood runs cold'.

Raised in Stockholm, the electronic artist now splits her time between the Swedish city and her new home in Berlin.

A chance offer from a friend to look after his equipment led to sweeep starting to produce her own music, quickly falling in love with digital possibilities.

Leaning in to underground sounds, sweeep's dark-ambient approach is reminiscent of Holy Other or Lorn, while having an identity of its own.

Incoming album 'wake up before u die' gathers her experimentations in one place (order it HERE ) and the results are intriguing.

New single 'blood runs cold' evolves at a glacial pace, leaving behind an intense sense of foreboding.

As she recalls...

“A guy I used to skate with left a synth and a drum machine at my place for a few weeks since he had nowhere to store them. I just started to play around with them, especially the MicroBrute synth. I love how the thick bass sound could fill up a whole soundscape alone with just some effects, and I wanted to keep the final songs as close as possible to the live recording, representing the moment it was made without too many adjustments..."

Tune in now.