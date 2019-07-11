Swedish Duo Slide Share New Single 'Hello Spirit'

Swedish duo Slide have shared their wonderful new single 'Hello Spirit'.

The pair's grunge infused pop broke out last year, with debut EP 'Happiness' winning online acclaim.

Working independently, new EP 'If Music Could Talk' is incoming, and it ably builds on the promise of their debut.

Broader but yet somehow also more concise, the EP is led by the imperious 'Hello Spirit', a song about "having a bad trip and breaking free from that experience..."

Airing first on Clash, 'Hello Spirit' is all dappled melody and strident purpose, leading to that crisp, emphatic chorus.

Slide comment: "We wrote this song quite some time ago but we’re happy we finally get to release it and show it to everyone. I guess you could say it’s about having a bad trip and breaking free from that experience. And then also breaking free from all the bad habits you use to comfort yourself."

"'Throw away the jackets that I own, I don’t think it’s raining where I’m going...' is pretty much just saying that whatever it is I am and wherever I’m going, whether it’s heaven or some kind of hell, I want to take it for what it is and not drown that experience in substance or bad relationships."

Tune in now.