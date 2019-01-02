Sweden's Nadia Nair Shares Bold New Single 'Sway'

Sweden's Nadia Nair is a songwriter of real depth.

Experienced in navigating the music industry, she's already written for a host of major artists, from Skip Marley, to SEEB, to Steve Angello.

But she works best when she's on her own. New single 'Sway' is a case in point: bold, daring, confessional, it's a sparse but soulful return.

With those Scandinavian roots matched against her Malaysian-Indian heritage, Nadia Nair has a huge cultural heritage to draw on, and this lends her music a certainly authority.

Working with clear confidence, 'Sway' strikes hard, not least due to the sheer belief in Nadia's vocal.

Tune in now.

