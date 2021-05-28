Sweden's Andreas Moe Shares 'Wholeheartedly'

Sweden's Andreas Moe is ready to claim his own identity.

A renowned collaborator and guest vocalist, he first went solo in 2012, and has played a string of international live shows.

New EP 'All Our Worries Are Poem Pt. 1' illustrates his reflective side, a series of Autumnal, introspective odes.

Out now, the EP is Andreas Moe at his best. He comments:

“I’m so excited to be able to release these new songs that were all born in the middle of a pandemic. I’ve always felt proud and connected to the music I put out because each song has its own story and journey but I have to say that never before have I released music that I so genuinely feel reflects who I am and want to be as an artist. I sincerely hope this shines through when listening to the songs. // Love.”

The EP features divine new cut 'Wholeheartedly', and it's a gilded offering with shades of Americana.

A full lyric video has been prepared, and it's perhaps the closest we'll get to an Andreas Moe live show for some time.

Tune in now.

