Swearin' Announce First Album In Five Years

Underground trio Swearin' have confirmed plans to release their first album in five years.

The three-piece are back, recording new music sessions across their native Philadelphia and Allison Crutchfield's new home of Los Angeles.

The band's new album 'Fall Into The Sun' will be released on October 5th, and follows their much-loved 2013 full length 'Surfing Strange'.

The record is what Allison Crutchfield calls “the adult Swearin’ album” and it's led by brand new song 'Grow Into A Ghost'.

Haunting, beautiful, and engaging, it's online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Big Change

2. Dogpile

3. Grow Into a Ghost

4. Margaret

5. Stabilize

6. Untitled (LA)

7. Treading

8. Oil and Water

9. Smoke or Steam

10. Anyway

11. Future Hell

Photo Credit: Alexander Rotondo

