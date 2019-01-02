Swarmz Is Storming The Scene With 'Bally'

Every so often a song lands and just creates its own hype.

Online for just a few days, Swarmz has nail this with his new single 'Bally', a track with unbelievable momentum.

Tion Wayne jumps on the new club burner, matching UK rap styles to some slick but rowdy production.

It's an emphatic start to the year for the rap talent, working with production from Da Beatfeakz.

Making serious waves, this could be the start of something big for the Greenwich artist. Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.