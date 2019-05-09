Swans Announce New Album 'Leaving Meaning'

Swans are set to release new album 'Leaving Meaning' on October 25th.

The band took time out in 2017, with leader Michael Gira dissolving the line up that had worked under that name for almost a decade.

Reconstituted as something more fluid, Swans have confirmed plans for new material, and a batch of Eastern European tour dates.

New album 'Leaving Meaning' is their first since 2016's 'The Glowing Man' and will be released through Mute (and Young God Records, in North America) on October 25th.

The cast list includes contributions from recent and former Swans, as well as guests Anna and Maria von Hausswolff, Ben Frost, The Necks, Baby Dee, and a Hawk and a Hacksaw.

Available on double vinyl and double CD as well as digitally, the record is led by the glacial sounds of 'It's Coming It's Real'.

Michael Gira explains:

"'Leaving Meaning' is the first Swans album to be released since I dissolved the lineup of musicians that constituted Swans from 2010 - 2017. Swans is now comprised of a revolving cast of musicians, selected for both their musical and personal character, chosen according to what I intuit best suits the atmosphere in which I'd like to see the songs I've written presented."

"In collaboration with me, the musicians, through their personality, skill and taste, contribute greatly to the arrangement of the material. They're all people whose work I admire and whose company I personally enjoy."

Check out 'It's Coming It's Real' below.

'Leaving Meaning' will be released on October 25th - order your copy HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.