Suzi Wu Shares Dazzling New Cut 'Error 404'

Suzi Wu has shared the dazzling title cut of her incoming EP 'Error 404'.

The songwriter's approach is sheer punk, demolishing barriers and switching between vivid colours.

New EP 'Error 404' EP out on March 22nd, a joint release on AMF Records/Def Jam.

The title cut is online now, and it dips into her helter-skelter London life - the ups, the downs, the hangovers, and the regrets.

She comments: “The track came about in South London whilst I was with a friend. I had a big hangover that day and the song's really just about that. Error 404 file not found.”

The video is online in full, another missive from Suzi Wu that patches together live footage with 3D graphics.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: The London Vagabond

