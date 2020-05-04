Suspect Returns With 'What's The Deal'

UK rap artist Suspect has shared his new single 'What's The Deal'.

The multi-faceted rapper draws on a number of underground styles to forge his own voice, something that enables him to stand out from the pack.

New EP 'Reload' is incoming, with a recent Jaxxon D. Silva link up amplifying the hype.

New single 'What's The Deal' finds Suspect out on his own, working with a heavyweight beat from Flyo.

Bringing the levels once more, Suspect pushes himself to the limit, a swaggering performance that finds the MC racing for the prize.

Tune in now.

