Susanne Sundfør Shares Beautiful New Song 'When The Lord'

Susanne Sundfør has shared her beautiful new composition 'When The Lord' - tune in now.

The Norwegian songwriter has been recruited to score a new documentary, focussing on award-winning photographer Lene Marie Fossen.

Lene has battled anorexia for virtually her entire life, and she received acclaim for her work amid the migrant crisis.

As she commented recently: "My photographs are not about anorexia. They are about human suffering."

New documentary Self Portrait is given its Norwegian premiere on January 17th, with the film being directed by Margreth Olin.

Susanne Sundfør has completed the score, with 'Self Portrait' - the album - to be released on January 10th through Bella Union.

Moving, engrossing, endlessly beautiful new song 'When The Lord' is the latest preview - tune in now.

'Self Portrait' is out on January 10th.

