Susanna Announces New Album 'Garden Of Earthly Delights'

Susanna is set to release new album 'Garden Of Earthly Delights' on February 22nd.

The Norwegian artist has always been drawn to the visual arts, with her recent work channelling the energy and atmosphere of Hieronymus Bosch' paintings.

The distinctive Dutch painter's work often focussed on the human condition, and this is fertile ground for Susanna's own lyricism.

"While this is not a soundtrack to his paintings," she says, "I feel a resemblance between the absurdity in his pictures and today’s existence. Humanity has never been more enlightened and competent to make sustainable solutions for everyone, but we still close our eyes to poverty, environmental issues and lack of equality."

New album 'Garden Of Earthly Delights' will be released on February 22nd, with Susanna recording alongside the all-female four piece The Brotherhood of Our Lady.

New song 'City Of Hope' is online now, a self-described "manic chant" that builds into something gloriously intense.

She explains: "'City Of Hope' is a manic chant for guiding in love and life, with hints of ecstasy in the horizon even though something's lurking in the undertow."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Signe Fuglesteg Luksengard

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.