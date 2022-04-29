Surya Sen Drops Debut Mixtape 'At What Cost'

North London producer Surya Sen has dropped his new mixtape 'At What Cost'.

It's the musician's first full length project, and it's one rooted in his locality - the first sound on 'At What Cost' is the automated announce from the London Underground.

Rolling into a club-fixated experience, 'At What Cost' melds this template together with incredible emotional breadth.

Part of a generation of talent within the city, the mixtape platforms the voices around him - watch out for guest spots from Bone Slim, Fela.Mi, and Di-Vincent.

Fusing his heritage with the everyday experiences of London, Surya Sen is able to construct something heady and personal, instantly recognisable from the off.

Alongside the tape, he's also shared the video for 'So I Just / Slidin' - it will build into a three-part series.

Dive in below.

