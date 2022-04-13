Surya Sen Bounces Back With 'Buccho Ni Ba Bhai'

North London multi-hyphenate Surya Sen returns with new single 'Buccho Ni Ba Bhai'.

Matching hip-hop production elements to house, Surya Sen is building an individual sound, one that explores his Bengali heritage within a London setting.

Debut mixtape 'At What Cost' is out on April 29th, with Surya Sen hosting a launch at Hackney's The Glove That Fits on April 27th.

New single 'Buccho Ni Ba Bhai' is out now, an uplifting bouncer that darts out of the speakers with colour and precision.

Dipping into his heritage, he blends this with hip-hop elements - nabbing elements of Lal Miah's work - while attempting to express something very unique to his own experiences.

Surya Sen comments...

“The song is an ode to my heritage as a proud British Bangladeshi second generation immigrant, the Bengali lyrics are an interpolation of a song by New York rapper Lal Miah. The verse rapped in English comments on the progress in Bangladeshi-British rights and race relations, since the first wave of Bangladeshi immigrants landed in Brick Lane in the 60s…”

“The song is my expression that the hostility faced and trauma felt was not in vain, but we continue to move forward. It is a celebration of how far we have come as a community but also highlighting the need to keep going and also relates back to the mixtape title 'At What Cost?'”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Reuben-Bl

