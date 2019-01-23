Surprise! It's A Weezer Covers Album

Weezer have surprised fans with a full covers album.

The band spent the bulk of 2018 teasing the internet, before finally dropping their cover of Toto's 'Africa'.

It seems that was just the start, with Weezer now sharing 'The Teal Album' - a full covers album - on streaming services.

Opening with 'Africa' it leans heavily on 80s synth pop, including material from the Eurythmics, Tears For Fears, and more.

Including versions of 'No Scrubs' and 'Billie Jean' they're certainly not shying away from obvious picks - tune in below.

