Surprise Chef's Soulful Approach Is Something To Adore

There's something brewing in Melbourne.

The Australian city is home to one of the finest music communities on the planet, something Clash has previously explored at length.

A nexus of crate-diggers, DJs, producers, and musicians, the city is home to all kinds of free-thinkers, vagabonds, and iconoclasts.

Take Surprise Chef. The Melbourne instrumental soul four-piece are known for their superbly blissed out jams, matching Curtis Mayfield melodics against Madlib style beats.

Twisting their influences inside out, the band's debut album 'All News Is Good News' was given a limited vinyl pressing on their own label last year.

Selling out within hours, it became a sought after item, with a copy finding its way to revered UK imprint Mr Bongo.

Set to be given a larger pressing on July 10th, it's a chance to catch up on one of the finest soul and funk releases of the past 18 months.

We've been handed this fantastic short film, one that focusses on Surprise Chef and the community around them.

Crafted by Joli.vision, it's a neat introduction to Melbourne's soulful realm - watch it now.

Order your copy of 'All News Is Good News' HERE.

