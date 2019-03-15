Surf guitar pioneer Dick Dale has died at the age of 81, it has been confirmed.

The Guardian reports that Dick Dale passed away on Saturday (March 18th), with news confirmed by his long-time bass player.

The guitarist was born Richard Anthony Monsour in 1937, and adopted the guitar from a young age.

Aware of new technological developments, he combined these with a desire to break the rules and an awareness of his Middle Eastern heritage.

Dick Dale's fifth single 'Let's Go Trippin' was released in 1961, and its massive popularity is largely heralded for sparking the Surf Boom in North America.

Influential in the development and popularity of the Fender Stratocaster, his reverb-drenched, fast-picking style was much imitated but never bettered.

Retreating from music in the 70s, Dick Dale returned to the stage as the 80s opened and found a new generation of fans waiting to watch.

Amongst them was Quentin Tarantino - the film director picked Dick Dale's version of the traditional Greek song 'Miserlou' to soundtrack the opening credits of Reservoir Dogs.

The director told Rolling Stone: “Having Misirlou as your opening credit, it’s just so intense. It just says you’re watching an epic, you’re watching a big, ol’ movie ... It just throws down a gauntlet that the movie now has to live up to.”

