Supreme's New Jacket Is Inspired By The Smiths

Streetwear brand Supreme have unveiled a new jacket inspired by The Smiths.

The brand have re-worked the artwork for The Smiths' album 'Meat Is Murder', replacing the logo with 'Supreme Is Love'.

The photograph itself is actually a still from Year Of The Pig, a pioneering look at the Vietnam War by film maker Emile De Antonio.

The original Marine is Corporal Michael Wynn, who actually had 'Make War Not Love' written on his helmet.

Check out Supreme's design below.

This isn't the first time Supreme have delved into The Smiths' iconography - the brand used a photo of Morrissey on a 2016 t-shirt.

The move drew the ire of the controversial singer, who responded in a statement:

“I apologise enormously for the enfeebled photograph of me issued this week by Supreme. The shot was taken in October 2015. I considered the photograph to be fit only for a medical encyclopedia and I pleaded with Supreme not to use it.”

