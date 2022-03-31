Superorganism's 'It's Raining' Nabs A Peerless Stephen Malkmus Vocal

Avant-pop collective Superorganism have shared their new song 'It's Raining'.

The project's new album 'World Wide Pop' is out on July 15th, and it features a raft of guests.

New song 'It's Raining' is online now, an alt-pop spectacular that borrows the inimitable tones of Pavement frontman Stephan Malkmus.

A curious blend of darkness and light, 'It's Raining' moves from hip-hop leanings in the production to Malkmus' indie rock croon.

To top it all off, UK artist Dylan Cartlidge lays down some bars, adding a different texture to the song.

Superorganism comment...

“We've been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track. We'd done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he'd like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

AEVA handles the video, which features illustrations from Risa Kazama - it's a bullet train journey, one that introduces each member of Superorganism (and their illustrious guests).

Tune in now.

Catch Superorganism on tour in September.

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

