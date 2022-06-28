Superorganism Share New Banger 'Into The Sun'

Superorganism have shared new stomper 'Into The Sun'.

Out now, it's the latest preview from their incoming album, with 'World Wide Pop' landing on July 15th.

The record dips into their cartoonish flair, a colour-drenched project complete with a raft of guest spots.

'Into The Sun' is emblematic of this, matching Superorganism's writing team against Pavement maestro Stephen Malkmus, Gen Hoshino and Pi Ja Ma.

Contagious and vibrant, 'Into The Sun' comes with a neat animated clip directed by AEVA, with 2D animation from Neirin Best, and 3D animation from Nicholas Barnes.

Harry says: “The whole record is all about combining different worlds and scales, so it was a real thrill to be able to mix Gen into a track with Malkmus and Pi Ja Ma. It's a carefree song, somewhat about being in your own bubble, so bringing those French, American, and Japanese artists into that world reconnects the SuperO universe with these other bubbles - a bit of a multiverse!”

Orono adds: “It all came together super naturally, a cute little lovebug song moment...”

Tune in now.

