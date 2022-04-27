Superorganism Share Future-Pop Dazzler 'crushed.zip'

Superorganism have shared their new future-pop dazzler 'crushed.zip'.

Out now, the single is drawn from their album 'World Wide Pop', which lands on July 15th.

Blasting into the unknown, 'crushed.zip' skirts around the hinterland of future-pop while engaging with glitchy production elements.

It's still a burst of melodic energy, however, as open as it is complex. Superorganism's Harry says of the song...

“It's a musical journey through the anxieties and isolation that can arise from being an artist, it's ultimately delicious though”

Bandmate Orono adds: “I was thinking about Kanye and Elliott Smith a lot (which is most of the time). I wanted to do like a really depressing and personal song but with the most deliciously obnoxious pop packaging. Stuart Price’s production really elevated it to the next level.”

Out now, visuals come from close collaborator AEVA, while the video for 'crushed.zip' boasts animation from Neirin Best, Dan W Jacobs, Wayne McCauslin and Nicholas Barnes.

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

