Superorganism Launch New Album 'World Wide Pop'

Multimedia pop collective Superorganism will release new album 'World Wide Pop' on July 15th.

The group's ecstatic debut album won critical praise, before the collective seemed to disappear back into the shadows.

Explosive new single 'Teenager' finds Superorganism returning to the spotlight, with their ultra-colourful pop ideals pushed to a fresh level.

Produced by Stuart Price - whose credits including a multitude of major league pop stars - it drives Superorganism to new heights.

Featuring CHAI and Pi Ja Ma, 'Teenager' comes with visuals featuring actor and comedian Brian Jordan Alvarez.

With new album 'World Wide Pop' to follow on July 15th, it should be an interesting summer for Superorganism.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland

- - -