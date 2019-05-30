Supermilk Launches New Album With 'Bullheaded Boy'

Supermilk is a new project from an experienced musician, someone who wanted to strip out old preconceptions and try something new.

Jake Popyura worked as a drummer with Doe, gaining underground acclaim in the process.

Working from an industrial estate in Watford, he went to an ad hoc studio, and began working patiently, entirely on his own.

Sculpting new songs under his Supermilk guise, the material is a world away from Doe, yet is still connecting by those fervent DIY threads.

New album ‘Death Is The Best Thing For You Now’ is incoming, set to be released on March 27th via Keroleen Records.

Due for release shortly, 'Bullheaded Boy' is a fantastic introduction, this patient, fervent slice of lyricism.

Working from the heart, it's born by solitude, introspection, and a determination to continue.

He comments:

"I performed, recorded and mixed the whole thing myself in relative secrecy, my only interactions being with the owner of the studio who I don’t think liked me very much."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://supermilk4u.bandcamp.com/album/death-is-the-best-thing-for-you-now">Death Is the Best Thing for You Now by Supermilk</a>

Supermilk will release new album ‘Death Is The Best Thing For You Now’ on March 27th.

